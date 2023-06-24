John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $20.30 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,740,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.