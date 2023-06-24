John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 3,090 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

