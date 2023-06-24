Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

