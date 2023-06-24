Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.00 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $5,490.15 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.42 or 1.00001704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01995846 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,702.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

