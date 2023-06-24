JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.95

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.95 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.66). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 243,988 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.91. The company has a market cap of £374.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3,143.20.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.