JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.