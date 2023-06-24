JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Get a free research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.