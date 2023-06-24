Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.11 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003275 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $592.59 million and $87.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 589,191,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,183,568 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.