Kava (KAVA) Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003450 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $623.11 million and approximately $153.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 589,504,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,496,867 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

