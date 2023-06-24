Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.45

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.45 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 85.45 ($1.09). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 85.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 6,803 shares trading hands.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

