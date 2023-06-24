Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

