Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.66. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.