Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 731,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 691,027 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

