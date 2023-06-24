Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

