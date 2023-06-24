Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

