Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 7,710 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN opened at $21.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

