KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60,721 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 2.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $4,465,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $3,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

