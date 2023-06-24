KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,249 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March makes up 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMAR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

