KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 329,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 90,507 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.