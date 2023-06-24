KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

