Knife River (NYSE:KNF) PT Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Knife River Stock Performance
Shares of KNF opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Knife River has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $49.19.
Knife River Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free research report on Knife River from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.