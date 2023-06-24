KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

