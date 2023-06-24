Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 3.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $234.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

