LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNXSF. HSBC lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.