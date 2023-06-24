LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNXSF. HSBC lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

