Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

