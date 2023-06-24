Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

