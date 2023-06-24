Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,272 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

