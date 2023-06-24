Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.7% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

