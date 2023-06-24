Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

