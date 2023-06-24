Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.27.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.