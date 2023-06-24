Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 4.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

