Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,648,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 1,922,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lion Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

