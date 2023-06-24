Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,971,530 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

