Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $373,682.88

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $60.25 million and $373,682.88 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

