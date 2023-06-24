LooksRare Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $56.83 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 911,212,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,154,178 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

