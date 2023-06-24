Loop Capital Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.