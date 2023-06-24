LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LXI REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

