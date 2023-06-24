LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
LXI REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LXILF opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33.
LXI REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on LXI REIT from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than LXI REIT
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.