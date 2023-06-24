MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.28 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

