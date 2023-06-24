MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.87 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $67.87 million and approximately $13,125.57 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

