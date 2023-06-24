Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.35

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$130.35 and traded as high as C$134.10. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$134.10, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.41.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.66. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of C$51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.8466869 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

