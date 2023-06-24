Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 5.4 %

MRIN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

