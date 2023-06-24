Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

