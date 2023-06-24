Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as high as C$4.32. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 3,375 shares traded.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a market cap of C$218.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0810361 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

