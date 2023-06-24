MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Up ∞

Shares of MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating) were up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading,

MDxHealth Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.