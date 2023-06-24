MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $58.58 million and $78,577.41 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

