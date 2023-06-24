Metawar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $53.91 million and approximately $3.31 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00027872 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

