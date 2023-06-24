Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $219.70 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,273 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 9.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $219,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

NYSE STT opened at $71.06 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

