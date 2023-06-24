Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

MA stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.