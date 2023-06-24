MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $100,174.50 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,451,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64.

On Thursday, May 25th, Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 83.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.