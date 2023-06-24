Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 277 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.