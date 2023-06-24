Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 30,558 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 101,475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.